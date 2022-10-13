Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
TMZ.com
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk
How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
Yardbarker
“He’s scared to death” – Manny Pacquiao offers insight into Floyd Mayweather rematch talk
Manny Pacquiao has revealed his belief that Floyd Mayweather will never again agree to meet him in the boxing ring. Pacquiao has once before gone toe-to-toe with Mayweather back in 2015, losing the fight via unanimous decision on the scorecards. Ever since the conclusion of that fight, there has been...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
hypebeast.com
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards responds to Jorge Masvidal’s callout now that he’s champ: ‘Get on your knees and beg’
Leon Edwards spent years trying to secure a fight against Jorge Masvidal after “Gamebred” sucker-punched him backstage at O2 Arena in London, England, back in March 2019. Shockingly enough, now that the Qelterweight title is wrapped around Edwards’ waist, it’s Masvidal who’s chasing him. In...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Origins of a 10-year feud unlikely to end on Saturday night
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have known each other a...
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0