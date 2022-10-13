Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Central Kyiv Hit by Kamikaze Drone Strikes; Heavy Fighting Rages in Two Hot Spots in Eastern Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district Monday morning. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 28 explosive-laden drones had headed to the capital...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia Could Be a Bright Spot Amid Global Downturn Next Year, Economists Say
Asia — especially Southeast Asia — remains a bright spot, even as the global economy looks set to head into recession next year, economists say. The IMF has forecasted growth for Asia and the Pacific at 4% this year and 4.3% next year, with both below the 5.5% average over the last two decades.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
