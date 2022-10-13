Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Tampico Holding Halloween Events
The Tampico Festival Committee has put together several Halloween activities for Village residents of all ages on Sunday, October 30th. The plans include a town wide scavenger hunt, costume contest, a trunk-or-treat event, and kid’s craft activities. Details:. 1:00 pm – Scavenger Hunt- The cost is $20 per team,...
aroundptown.com
Fire Prevention Week Reminds Us All; Be Safe, Have A Plan (photos/video)
Last week the National Fire Protection Assoc. celebrated its 100th year of promoting fire safety. Local fire departments do their part as they involve grade school students in fire prevention and safety activities. The Prophetstown Fire Department hosted several Pre-K students from Prophetstown Elementary School at the local station to...
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
aroundptown.com
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
Freeport man arrested, police find 950 grams of marijuana
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street. Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized. Miller was charged with […]
ourquadcities.com
Camper rollover accident slows traffic on I-80 West
A trailer/camper was involved in a rollover accident around the connection of I-80 West to I-80 West in Henry County. The incident happen around noon on Tuesday, October 11. Per the Illinois State Police, it appears the vehicle had taken the ramp too quickly. No fatalities related to the accident were reported.
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
