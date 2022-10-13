ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Georgia officer stabbed while trying to arrest man suspected of shoplifting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
NEWNAN, Ga. — A Georgia man was taken into custody Sunday after stabbing a Newnan officer, an incident report obtained by Channel 2 said.

According to the report, an officer working a part-time job was attempting to arrest a shoplifter, identified as Tanner Hand, 25, of Newnan.

The officer chased Hand from Dillard’s through the Ashley Park shopping center.

While the officer was attempting to arrest Hand, Hand allegedly stabbed the officer with a knife.

The officer was stabbed in the hand.

Another officer was able to help put the suspect in custody.

Authorities found Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms in Hand’s possession.

Officials said Hand had two bags around his neck, which appeared to have been clothes that still had store sales tags on them. There was also another shopping bag nearby that contained more clothing, again with the sales tags still attached.

Hand stole $1,464.98 worth of merchandise from Dillard’s, the report stated.

He was booked into Coweta County Jail.

Hand was charged with aggravated assault, theft by shoplifting, obstruction, possession of a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule IV substance.

The officer is expected to be OK.

