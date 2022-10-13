Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Tampico Holding Halloween Events
The Tampico Festival Committee has put together several Halloween activities for Village residents of all ages on Sunday, October 30th. The plans include a town wide scavenger hunt, costume contest, a trunk-or-treat event, and kid’s craft activities. Details:. 1:00 pm – Scavenger Hunt- The cost is $20 per team,...
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
Fire Prevention Week Reminds Us All; Be Safe, Have A Plan (photos/video)
Last week the National Fire Protection Assoc. celebrated its 100th year of promoting fire safety. Local fire departments do their part as they involve grade school students in fire prevention and safety activities. The Prophetstown Fire Department hosted several Pre-K students from Prophetstown Elementary School at the local station to...
