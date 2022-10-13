Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
The Hockey Writers
3 Unexpected Trade Targets For Oilers This Season
If the Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders this season — which many insiders have pegged the Oilers to be — it’s likely they’ll be adding at the NHL Trade Deadline. Salary cap issues will obviously play their role but GM Ken Holland will head into the deadline as a buyer and the typical names that get mentioned in the rumor mill will be connected to the franchise. But, are there unexpected names the team might want to look at?
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Pavel Buchnevich Trade
As the 2022-23 season is about to begin for the St. Louis Blues, it’s time to look back on the Pavel Buchnevich trade that general manager Doug Armstrong pulled off prior to the 2021-22 season. This trade has been fantastic for the Blues through one season. Buchnevich’s Career Year...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs at a Crossroads With Muzzin & Holl Pairing
The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen a revolving door of defenseman within their top-four. Even with names like Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev to provide stability as a second pairing in the past, it wasn’t enough as their defensive deficiencies caught up to them. With the acquisition of Jake...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Look to Save Their Prospects From a Disastrous Season
The San Jose Sharks have begun the 2022-23 season with nothing more than a whimper. After multiple crushing defeats at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Sharks were looking to get on the right track by taking down the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was not the case, and they got snuffed out in the game’s final moments. To make matters worse, the Chicago Blackhawks wiped the floor with them despite being in full-rebuild mode. Needless to say, the year is starting off on the wrong foot.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start Offensively
After losing to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are questioning the Ottawa Senators’ legitimacy as a playoff contender. The offence hasn’t been producing as well as the team would have hoped, having only scored three goals in 120 minutes of play. The truth is, chemistry...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Connor McDavid Can & Will Score 60 Goals This Season
It should be a matter of time before Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid breaks the 50-goal mark. Considering he’s the best player in the world and has a career average of 1.44 points per game, he can score goals with ease. He may typically pass first, but he has started to alter his game.
The Hockey Writers
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games
It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-2 Win Against the Blue Jackets
Ahead of the night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the St. Louis Blues were the last team in the NHL to play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season. The Funky Butt Brass Band stayed funky and lively as fans filed into the Enterprise Center with high anticipation of the night’s game.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Penguins Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Senators – 10/15/22
Well, it didn’t come easy, but following the news that they would be without goaltender Matt Murray for four weeks that came down during morning skate, the Toronto Maple Leafs went out and took home a win against their division rival Ottawa Senators. Once again, the start fell on...
The Hockey Writers
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Hart Trophy
There is no higher individual honor in the National Hockey League than the Hart Trophy. Chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” it has been the crowning achievement of all of the game’s greatest superstars (including Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe, among others).
The Hockey Writers
Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Troubles, Ovechkin & More
Welcome to the first edition of the ‘Washington Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 season. This is the start of a weekly series that will be released each Monday, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. After starting the season...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
The Hockey Writers
The NHL’s Most-Searched-For Players of 2022
As much as the operation of the NHL is defined by the sport of hockey, its athletes create intrigue in a variety of ways, on and off the ice. Unsurprisingly, fans love to stay connected and up-to-date with the players who make watching the games so exciting. However, certain figureheads can create discussion and debate without stepping foot in the rink and excel at keeping their names in the news for one reason or another.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares, Kampf, ZAR & Malgin
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the winless Ottawa Senators tonight. At stake for the Senators is the quest for their first win. At stake for the Maple Leafs is their second straight win and a chance for a bit of redemption. Say what you like – as in, it...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Murray’s & Robertson’s Perspectives
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ commentary, I’ll share another side of the story surrounding the Matt Murray injury that I’ve not read anyone writing about. That’s what it must feel like to be both Matt Murray and, by default, Nick Robertson. Murray’s injury impacted...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need an Early Season Line Shuffle to Address Issues
The Edmonton Oilers are only two games into the 2022-23 season and are 1-1-0. It’s not the time to panic, but the lines they have at forward and the pairings on defence aren’t what we saw in the preseason and aren’t working to maximum efficiency. Due to a couple of forwards being out in the first game and a lot of early-season adjustments mid-game, lines have been scrambled and it has cost the team a few goals at the very least.
Comments / 0