Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats

By Ryan Harper, Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out.

Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville . The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come in to know that the cakes are for any occasion.

The store is located at 518 Greenville Blvd Southeast, Suite K, in Greenville.

In the above video interview, Marshall talks about the tasty treats that are available, his favorite cake, and much more.

