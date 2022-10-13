Read full article on original website
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Central Kyiv Hit by Kamikaze Drone Strikes; Heavy Fighting Rages in Two Hot Spots in Eastern Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district Monday morning. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 28 explosive-laden drones had headed to the capital...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
Putin's War on Energy Is Testing Solidarity Between EU Nations
European solidarity is being tested as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to cause energy turmoil for countries across the bloc. Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner, has called for a "united approach," while Pascal Donohoe, President at Eurogroup, says he "understands" why individual countries are bringing forward their own monetary policies.
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
