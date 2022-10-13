ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
Putin's War on Energy Is Testing Solidarity Between EU Nations

European solidarity is being tested as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to cause energy turmoil for countries across the bloc. Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner, has called for a "united approach," while Pascal Donohoe, President at Eurogroup, says he "understands" why individual countries are bringing forward their own monetary policies.
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'

Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.

