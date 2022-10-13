ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis basketball on a mission 'to show the world who we are'

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams chuckled before thinking of how to respond.

Reporters and fans have pegged Houston as the clear front-runner in the AAC for much of the offseason. And for good reason, too. The Cougars return a ton of talent from last year’s Elite Eight squad and are considered by many to be a Final Four contender.

But how does that sit with Memphis? Do the Tigers take the fact that they were picked to finish second in the conference in the preseason coaches poll as a sign of disrespect? Do they feel overlooked?

“That’s those guys’ opinions,” Williams said via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 13, at AAC Media Days. “We just do what we have to do, and that’s come to practice and compete every day. Our goal is to win a championship, so we don’t take anything as disrespect. But we do have a huge chip on our shoulder to show the world who we are.”

The 6-foot-9 fifth-year forward sat next to Davis, the 6-foot star transfer guard, as the duo admitted they’d heard the “noise.” Both players were named to the preseason All-AAC first team on Wednesday, but neither is satisfied. And they won’t be until they give people something to talk about other than the questions surrounding the Tigers’ ability to get back to the NCAA Tournament and make it out of the opening round with a roster full of transfers.

Penny Hardaway, who heads into his fifth year as head coach, said neither his new contract extension nor the recent resolution of Memphis’ nearly three-year-long NCAA infractions case has reduced the weight on the shoulders of him and his team.

“When you want to thrust your team into the hierarchy with the top teams (in the country), there’s always going to be pressure,” he said Thursday. “And you want that pressure, because it keeps you on your toes.”

It certainly helps to be the only team in the conference with two All-AAC first-teamers in Davis and Williams. Davis is the reigning AAC Player of the Year who averaged more than 19 points per game last year at SMU, and Williams is a double-digit scorer who’s one of only a few returnees from last season’s Tigers. Still, those outside of the program wonder how a roster with seven new scholarship players will jell.

Hardaway, though, believes that having a collection of talent that’s played Division I basketball before has resulted in his team coming together quicker than in previous years.

“The thing about the older guys is you don’t have to coach them hard,” Hardaway added. “They kind of coach themselves. They understand how it goes. They’ve been on this ride before.”

Davis arrived in Memphis in the spring but said he already feels he can talk to Hardaway “about anything” and views him as a “father” figure. The fifth-year guard is also comfortable enough to push his teammates when needed — evidenced by him plainly stating to the virtual media contingent on Thursday that the Tigers would “need more out of” Williams this season.

“(Williams) will do whatever it takes to get the win,” Davis said. “But this year, the right play sometimes for him is going to be to be aggressive and score. So it’s going to be different, just because we need him to score more than he’s probably used to.”

And Williams knows that sort of dynamic between teammates is what comes with lofty goals.

But while Hardaway and Co. are confident they have all the ingredients within their locker room to contend in the AAC and beyond, they understand why Houston’s stock is dramatically higher than their own.

“(AAC) coaches respect the culture in Houston,” Hardaway said. “They know what they’re going to get. And there’s some uncertainty of what we’ve done early in (previous seasons) and in conference play. So they’re going with who’s consistently done it over the years. I don’t look at that as disrespect.”

So, now, back to that question that drew a chuckle out of Davis and Williams.

Seconds after Williams was finished responding, Davis reminded reporters that his SMU squad from last year was picked to finish third in the preseason poll but ended up just one loss behind AAC champion Houston at the season’s end. He also added that he took home the conference’s Player of the Year honors despite Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne being the preseason pick.

“Those predictions,” Davis said with a smile, “they always end up wrong at the end of the year.”

