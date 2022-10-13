The Wichita City Council will likely vote on a program during its Tuesday meeting to pave dirt roads around the city. Priority will be given to dirt streets that are within one block of a school, as these roads are treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year. The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO