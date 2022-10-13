Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County Health Dept. Encouraging Flu Vaccinations
Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) announced the first reports of the flu in the county. The SCHD saying that now is the best time to get your flu shot to protect yourself and your family. You can be doubly protected by getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same visit.
Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released
The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
City Council to Vote on 10-Year Paving Program for Dirt Roads
The Wichita City Council will likely vote on a program during its Tuesday meeting to pave dirt roads around the city. Priority will be given to dirt streets that are within one block of a school, as these roads are treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year. The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
Motorcycle rider killed in Sedgwick County crash
A Great Bend woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in northwest Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a white Chevy pickup was going east on K-96 near Mount Hope, and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were riding in the other lane. The pickup crossed into the lane with the motorcycles, causing one of the bikes to swerve to avoid a collision. The bike went out of control and rolled, hitting the other motorcycle.
Proposed Ordinance Aims to Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts
An ordinance from the City of Wichita was proposed that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. These cases can be difficult solve since catalytic converters can’t be traced. The proposed ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters, as well as...
Salvation Army Winter Coat Distribution Begins Oct. 17th
The Salvation Army South Central Area Command is opening applications for Christmas Assistance and will soon begin the distribution of winter clothing on Monday, October 17th. The organization is also offering coats and winter items at the Wichita Park & Recreation facilities listed below. Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and...
New Aerospace Manufacturing Facility Coming to South Central Kansas
Aerospace parts manufacturer Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington, Kansas, creating 155 jobs. The plant will build and assemble complex hard metal aerospace components for commercial, general, military, and space industries. Pinnacle’s plan to hire 155 employees within the first five years...
Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant
A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
