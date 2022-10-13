Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements
Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights
You and your family can enjoy Pier Pumpkin Lights until Oct. 31. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
igbnorthamerica.com
Bally’s reaches deal with unions over Chicago casino
Casino operator Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with a consortium of trade union organizations regarding the construction of its Bally’s Chicago casino. Bally’s signed the deal with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the...
Chicago Beats Out New York to Earn Top Spot on List of ‘Rattiest' Cities
Chicago just came in the top spot on a new ranking of major metro cities -- but this is one list the city doesn't want to infest. Orkin Pest Control on Monday released its annual report ranking the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," from most rodent-filled to least. And for the...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit
The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
We’re halfway through October and the fall weather is coming in and pretty soon, winter will be here. This could be a problem for the Texas migrants who arrived from warm climates - Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGNtv.com
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller sharing secrets of his success with young men in Chicago
“Master P” produced his first cassette tape in 1990. Since then his No Limit label has sold more than 100 million records. And that’s not all, he’s a media and business mogul with his hand in everything from films to Snoop Dogg inspired breakfast cereal. He’s coming...
thefocus.news
RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community
Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
WGNtv.com
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Chicago's 'First Snow Of The Season' Nearly Breaks Record
Here's how close the date was to the record.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
