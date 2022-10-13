ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
kiiky.com

15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements

Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
igbnorthamerica.com

Bally’s reaches deal with unions over Chicago casino

Casino operator Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with a consortium of trade union organizations regarding the construction of its Bally’s Chicago casino. Bally’s signed the deal with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the...
Eater

Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago

Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Red Tricycle Chicago

15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit

The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
thefocus.news

RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community

Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
WGNtv.com

Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world

CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
