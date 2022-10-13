ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 34: Dušan Vlahović

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Since completing a £62.8 million move from Florentina to Juventus in January, Dušan Vlahović has struggled to find any sort of consistency with his goal-scoring. However, outside of Brazil's stacked squad, the 22-year-old is arguably the most feared player in Group G.
The Hill

The US and EU must support climate loss and damage action

From unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park to historic wildfires right outside of London, climate change once again directly altered many people’s lives in the United States and Europe this summer. Yet climate change still disproportionately affects vulnerable nations that have contributed least to the problem, a fact made...
AFP

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy