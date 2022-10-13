FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Since completing a £62.8 million move from Florentina to Juventus in January, Dušan Vlahović has struggled to find any sort of consistency with his goal-scoring. However, outside of Brazil's stacked squad, the 22-year-old is arguably the most feared player in Group G.

20 HOURS AGO