Chicago's Top Doc Predicts ‘We're Going to See a COVID Surge' This Winter
As was the case the past two years, the U.S. could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter as the colder weather drives people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission rises. Chicago's top doctor said while she hasn't seen "anything really scary yet on the...
NBC Chicago
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Xi Warned About Taiwan Interference — But Don't Expect an Imminent Invasion, Analysts Say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup
With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia in a short-notice contest to replace China and host a tournament that could yet be played in 2024.
Asia-Pacific's Travel Industry Could Be the First to Recover by 2023
A new report indicates the travel industry in Asia-Pacific may be the only one in the world to recover by 2023. This year's "Travel & Tourism Economic Impact" report — an annual publication by the London-based World Travel & Tourism Council — shows that, compared with pre-pandemic levels, tourism revenue in 2020 dropped more in Asia-Pacific (59%) than anywhere else.
Asia Could Be a Bright Spot Amid Global Downturn Next Year, Economists Say
Asia — especially Southeast Asia — remains a bright spot, even as the global economy looks set to head into recession next year, economists say. The IMF has forecasted growth for Asia and the Pacific at 4% this year and 4.3% next year, with both below the 5.5% average over the last two decades.
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
Risk of Ebola in US Remains ‘Low' as Uganda Outbreak Soars
While a growing number of Ebola infections has prompted lockdown measures in portions of Uganda, no cases have yet been reported in the U.S., according to health officials. In an email Monday, the Chicago Department of Public Health told NBC News the risk of Ebola remains low domestically and that to date, no suspected, probable or confirmed cases have occurred in the U.S.
Court Rejects Appeal to Give American Samoans Citizenship
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
