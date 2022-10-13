Here’s what Star-Telegram asked sheriff, Texas Rangers while investigating jail death

For the Star-Telegram’s investigation into the death of Robert Miller in Tarrant County Jail, the newspaper sent questions to the agencies involved. These are some of those questions. Unless otherwise noted, the agencies declined to answer any of them. Read the story here .

—





Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

▪ After the internal TCSO and Texas Rangers investigation into Robert Miller’s death, what was the determination about how all jail employees involved handled the situation? Were all actions deemed appropriate and per jail policies? Was there any determination about whether any rules or policies were broken, or whether anything should have been done differently?

▪ Have any policies or procedures changed as a result of Miller’s death, either from any internal or external review?

▪ Were any jail employees disciplined in any way, or their employment status changed in any way, related to this case?

▪ Is there a specific policy for deployment of pepper spray inside the jail? Does the department document usage of pepper spray? What is the policy for decontaminating someone after they’ve been sprayed?

▪ Did jail staff or anyone from the Sheriff’s Office inform medics and/or JPS that Miller had been pepper-sprayed at the time when they were treating him?

▪ Will you release the video of Miller’s intake at the jail?

Response: The Sheriff’s Office said it wouldn’t comment because of litigation.

—

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office

▪ What factors led to the autopsy’s determination that Miller died of natural causes from a sickle cell crisis? How did the ME determine that Miller had been previously diagnosed with sickle cell anemia? The Star-Telegram reviewed investigative records, including hospital records. We asked outside medical experts in pathology and sickle cell disease to review the records. They say it is highly unlikely, if not impossible, for Miller to have died from sickle cell crisis. Their assessments include:

— He had no apparent history of sickle cell anemia and his blood levels at the hospital were normal, and there was no note of him having the disease.

— His cells only showed a sickle shape after death, which they say means he likely had the trait but not the disease.

— He had swelling in his lungs along with fluid and evidence of ground glass/contusions.

▪ Medical records from JPS Hospital noted that Miller’s lungs had contusions and were swollen, among other observations noted by doctors. To what degree were hospital records considered in determining cause of death? Did the ME speak with anyone at the hospital involved in Miller’s treatment?

▪ Was the medical examiner influenced in any way to reach this conclusion about cause of death?

Response: “Our office respectfully declines to answer questions at this time.”

—

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Rangers)

▪ What is your response to Miller’s family’s allegations, and the assessments of medical experts interviewed by the Star-Telegram, that his death was incorrectly classified as natural due to sickle cell crisis? (We shared the experts’ assessments as part of this question.)

▪ In the course of your investigation, did you speak with anyone at MedStar or JPS who treated Miller, anyone who could interpret the significance of the medical records, and/or anyone who is knowledgeable about sickle cell crisis?

▪ Did you personally review any video footage from the jail that included the moments before, during or after Miller was pepper-sprayed?

▪ Records indicate you attended Miller’s autopsy. Is that routine? Why did you attend?

▪ Based on your report, you asked Sheriff’s Office staff to assist in the investigation to include reviewing video footage. Could that conceivably create a conflict of interest or cast doubts on the third-party nature of Texas Ranger investigations into in-custody deaths?

▪ Did you find any inconsistencies in the written reports you requested the sheriff’s officers to write?

▪ Please provide us a copy of any handbook, policy, guidelines or protocol that outlines the agency’s responsibilities for investigating in-custody deaths.

Response: None.

—

Tarrant County District Attorney

▪ Did you receive and review the Texas Rangers report regarding Miller’s death? If so, what came of that review? Is it protocol for the DA’s office to receive/review these types of reports from the Rangers?

▪ Was there any action taken by the DA’s office in relation to this case?

Response : “This office received and reviewed the Texas Rangers report and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report regarding Robert Miller. The cause of death was sickle cell crisis. The manner of death was natural. No further action was taken.”

—

John Peter Smith Hospital

▪ Was anyone involved in Miller’s treatment informed by sheriff and/or jail employees that he had been pepper-sprayed shortly before he suffered a medical emergency? Is that information typically provided in situations when someone is sprayed or otherwise subdued by law enforcement in some way and requires treatment?

▪ In general, if someone is admitted in cardiac arrest or other life-threatening condition, would knowledge that the patient had been pepper-sprayed be important in any way to how the patient is treated in the emergency?

▪ Are there specific treatments or medical actions that can be administered when someone is facing a life-threatening condition after being pepper-sprayed?

▪ Are there any protocols for determining whether a patient in a life-threatening emergency situation has sickle cell disease, when the patient is not able to answer this question and there is not a family member or record to immediately consult?

▪ Do medical examiners consult with doctors or others who treated a patient when trying to determine a cause of death?

Response: "Due to patient confidentiality, JPS does not provide details about any individual case. ... JPS has no further comment."






