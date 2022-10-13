Related
Sandwich & Salad at Tin Building
Considering all the options in the Tin Building food hall, a salad or sandwich probably doesn’t seem that exciting. But this seemingly forgettable station is one of the spots we like the most. You can build your own custom salad, or if you’re not in a decision-making mood, you can get a house creation like the one with grilled shrimp, crunchy potato sticks, and yellow summer beans. They also have one of the best roast beef sandwiches we’ve had. The beef is warm, garlicky, and good enough to eat by itself with a fork.
Bastone!
Bastone in West Midtown gives you an easy alley-oop to kick off your meal and conversation with a mozzarella tasting. You can offer your take on your favorite cheeses on the tasting board (maybe you liked the smoothness and salt content of the housemade fatt' a mano) and discuss the potential pairings—the Italian-imported stracciatella is a nice fit, with a little sweetness from the honeycomb and crunch from the taralli crackers. More cheesy goodness makes its way into some of the other dishes, like the meatballs and the handmade pasta, which Bastone switches up pretty frequently. But we hope the fresh peach salad, which sits in a creamy yogurt bath and is truly more soup than salad, is a keeper—it’s pure happiness.
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Delirama
This Berkeley deli plays up all the great things that can be done with well-seasoned, smoked meat. Classic reubens and deli sandwiches are an overstuffed dream between toasted rye bread. There are also hand-rolled bialys with pastrami and onion, housemade bagel breakfast sandwiches overflowing with thick pastrami slices, egg, and cheese, and huge pastrami-topped New York-style pizzas with beautiful charred crusts. This impressive world of pastrami carries into all the posters and framed illustrations covering Delirama’s walls. Wondering why there’s also an oversized pickle hanging above the cashier, a mini ship's wheel, and images of landscapes, dogs, and stags everywhere? Just go with it. You’re here to grab a sandwich, take a seat in the spacious dining room, and soak in this exciting pastrami fever dream.
Marufuku Ramen
The SF-based chain (which now has seven other locations across the country) nails the art of a perfect bowl of Hakata-style ramen. So it’s not hard to see why this casual spot attracts hordes of noodle soup enthusiasts nightly. The rich, creamy broth hits you like an intensely porky flavor bomb after your first sip. The thin noodles are cooked to bouncy perfection every time, and the tender chashu pork belly almost dissolves in your mouth. We’ll come up with any excuse to get here for Friday night dates, midweek lunches, and group dinners with friends who don’t mind waiting an hour in line to get their hands on this flawless ramen.
Roxanne
Roxanne is Alexandra Holt’s teeny 26-seater in the Italian Market, where she’s serving up experimental cuisine in a $75 eight-course tasting menu. The dishes feel like they were created from the basket of random ingredients on Chopped–calf brains, beets, and herbed brioche drenched in an overly tangy sauce, and lion’s mane mushroom and pear in a hollandaise so smoky it felt like a punch to the throat. Her pastries are a delight, like the persimmon pancakes, but we can’t quite figure out what they were doing next to pork cheeks and peppercorn. If you want to play Ted Allen, head in for dinner (we’ll stick to the weekend croissants and canelés).
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Double Yolk
The concept of this place is simple. You choose a bread (English muffin, brioche, or a roll), an egg type (whole, whites, or vegan), and one of eight “styles” (roast mushrooms with salsa verde, for example). And there you have it: your very own ideal breakfast sandwich (or at least something close to it). Sandwiches run $9-$16, but they’re quite large and come stuffed with a lot of fluffy eggs. Be sure to get a hash brown on the side. It comes in the form of a long stick, with a pomme purée-like texture on the inside.
Eeva
Sometimes it seems like Fishtown and Kensington are assembling a restaurant version of Now That’s What I Call Music, but instead of pop songs, it’s endless hit after hit pizza places. But what sets Eeva apart from nearby spots like Hook & Master, Pizzeria Beddia, and Pizza Shackamaxon is that in addition to being a pizzeria, it’s a natural wine bottle shop, all-day bakery, and sandwich shop. And most importantly, they serve stellar pizza, which–like a compilation of chart-topping songs–you can’t get out of your head.
Taquito
We’re into tacos. You probably are too. But you shouldn’t get them here. The fish tacos at this counter-service taqueria on the second floor of the Tin Building food hall come with a tiny portion of fried flounder and way too much cabbage. It’s like having a spicy slaw taco drizzled with more aioli than you need. While the roasted chicken taco is nicely seasoned, the actual meat is overcooked and chopped into small charred and crispy pieces. You can hardly tell you’re eating chicken. Since you won’t be able to hit every place in the Tin Building in one visit anyway, this is one of the spots to skip.
Brio's Pizzeria
The menu at Brio's is encyclopedic in length, so we’ll save you some time and tell you to just focus on the pizzas (and the 14 flavors of frozen margaritas). This old-school Phoenicia spot makes very good thin-crust Neapolitan-style pies in both personal and large sizes. Heads up: They don’t start making pizzas until noon.
On The Bridge
You go to On The Bridge for comforting specials that mix Japanese flavors with Western influences. Think big plates of curry rice and shrimp roe spaghetti, omu-rice, pizzas, and Japanese-style hamburgers. Eccentricity also abounds at this cafe-style Japan Center restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple for several decades. Sit at the long wooden bar surrounded by plushies, sherbert-colored chairs, and bookshelves filled with every manga imaginable. Of course, unwinding with something from the encyclopedia-long beer and sake menu isn’t a bad idea either. Basically, land here to end good days, hide from the fact that Mercury is in retrograde, or anytime you don't feel like waiting in the long line at nearby Marufuku.
Queensyard
Queensyard is one of several restaurants in the high-end shopping mall that is Hudson Yards, and people seem to like the bright, open space and striking view of The Vessel from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The food is billed as “Modern American with London Style,” but we find it generally odd. Almost every dish has us asking the same question: Why?
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Bunbury
Bunbury is an Argentinian restaurant on the Northern edge of Downtown, and it has all the stuff you’d expect at a good Argentinian restaurant. There’s lots of wine (including some really good wine cocktails), solid empanadas, and a variety of tasty red meat—especially the perfectly grilled vacio. But the space also has a fun secret lair vibe—the dining room is located behind a sliding bookshelf—and there’s occasional live music, too. It’s a good choice for a date or fun group dinner.
Delbar Middle Eastern
Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.
Lord's
Lord’s is a modern British pub from the team behind Dame, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a menu filled with excellent takes on classic fare like scotch eggs, pig’s head terrine, and a rotating daily meat pie. The space feels like a cross between a Hogwarts professor’s office and a trendy bar, making it the perfect choice for cold-weather date nights.
Señor Sisig Ferry Building
Señor Sisig's Ferry Building outpost has a colorful patio with lovely views of the water and Bay Bridge. That fact alone should have you rushing to this Filipino street food spot. So should the excellent food. The counter-service kiosk is churning out burritos stuffed with french fries, tosilog burritos, street tacos, sisig and rice, plus loaded nachos topped with all the usual fixings. This is a quick-eats situation, so eat your bites on the patio and keep it moving.
