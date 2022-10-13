Read full article on original website
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit
Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Gives Sin City a Christmas Gift
Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. At the moment, the gleaming, massive new resort sort of sits as an island on the North Strip. It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in...
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip
Las Vegas is home to a wide variety of luxurious hotels. Thus, resort-style swimming pools are highly sought after by tourists. It is common practice for visitors to Las Vegas to spend a considerable amount of time reading reviews of potential lodging options before making a reservation. The presence of a swimming pool is often cited as a major draw for vacationers. Let this guide to the top Las Vegas swimming pools make it easier for you to decide where to stay during your visit to Sin City.
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
Thrillist
8 Essential Experiences for Adrenaline Junkies in Las Vegas
From celebrity fine dining to big-name residencies to the oddities of Fremont Street, there are plenty of reasons to visit Las Vegas. What you might not know is that it’s also a haven for thrill-seekers, with more activities to get your adrenaline pumping than practically any other city in the world. Where else can you bungee jump off the side of a building, drive luxury cars on a professional racetrack, fly a plane over the Hoover Dam, and launch a grenade? If any of that sounds like a good time to you, you won’t want to miss our suggestions for how to indulge your sense of adventure in Sin City—these activities are guaranteed to get your heart racing faster than any game of poker or blackjack.
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go classic Las Vegas at Barry's Downtown Prime
I met Barry S. Dakake on my very first assignment for Las Vegas Magazine back in 2015—a dinner at N9NE Steakhouse at Palms. The second Barry came out to shake my hand and introduce himself, I felt like one of his closest friends. He sat down at my table, and we discussed everything from his philosophies on cooking to our families. The man had a way about him that made me feel special. Oh, and his food rocked! He even brought out a few things that weren’t on his menu, all of which blew me away.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities
In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
lasvegasmagazine.com
What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas
It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
jammin1057.com
Best Vegas Restaurant Hotspots To Celebrate A Birthday – DJ Thump’s Picks
Happy Birthday to YOU! Can I get a “LETZ GO?” LETZZZZZ GOOOOOO. Today’s your day and we want to honor your existence in the best way possible. Birthday’s in Vegas are like no other! Our city stays up all hours of the night and parties seven days a week which means you can have a good time, any time.
knpr
New play in downtown Las Vegas asks: How far are you willing to go?
In popular culture, terrorism is sometimes portrayed as act of intolerance or hatred. But what that’s turned around, where the terrorism is a reaction to intolerance?. That’s a scenario explored in the “Angry [Slurs],” a new satirical production at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas.
lasvegasmagazine.com
7 Days: Your guide to Las Vegas (Oct. 16-22 edition)
Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702.473.9700. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, thesmithcenter.com. Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticketmaster.com. (Insider Tip: Splurge for the exclusive “Taste of Passion” afterparty, hosted by Usher himself!) Thursday, Oct. 20:. Duke Dumont. Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, 702.590.8888.
963kklz.com
Text To Win: Scorpions ‘Rock Believer World Tour’ Tickets
Las Vegas, are you ready to rock out with this amazing concert?. This concert’s lineup is what rock-n-roll dreams are made from and features our favorite rock bands, who’ve produced power-house anthems and life-long playlist tracks. The Scorpions and Thundermother are coming to the Michelob ULTRA Arena, located...
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Make a splash at Mermaid School for Adults in Las Vegas
Here’s your chance to be the Little Mermaid with Mermaid School for Adults. The experience includes highlights like swimming (with a tail provided!) inside the 117,000-gallon aquarium and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the aquarium. Silverton, 702.263.7777.
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
8newsnow.com
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
