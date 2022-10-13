Read full article on original website
Related
coastreportonline.com
Fifth annual Pirate’s Plank competition open for submissions
Pirate’s Plank, Orange Coast College's “Shark Tank”-inspired business competition, is currently taking submissions. Students have until Nov. 8 to submit an idea, or until the first 25 submissions are received. The competition is open to all current OCC students who plan to enroll in the 2023 spring...
coastreportonline.com
Coast completes 11th sweep against Fullerton
Orange Coast College women's volleyball team swept its competition for the second consecutive game by defeating Fullerton College on Friday. Since losing to Santa Ana College on Oct. 7, OCC has bounced back and swept its last two matchups. After facing teams in the top 25 state rankings in their...
coastreportonline.com
Coast Report scores 14 awards at JACC regionals
Orange Coast College’s student newspaper, Coast Report, brought home 14 awards during the 2022 Fall Southern California Regional Conference of the Journalism Association of Community Colleges held Saturday at Cal State Fullerton. Coast Report’s haul is the most for the newspaper at a regional conference since landing 19 at...
coastreportonline.com
OCC holds Cypress to tie in conference play
The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team clashed against Cypress College in a matchup featuring two teams ranked in the top 25 in the state which ended with a final score 1-1. According to the California Community College Athletic Association, Coast is ranked No. 8 in the state while Cypress is ranked No. 6.
Comments / 1