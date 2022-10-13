The New York Football Giants are somehow 5-1 and are off to an awesome start to their 2022 season. They are a legit football team and are by no means still considered a fluke. Daniel Jones is playing himself into a nice contract if he continues this level of play and the defense is for real. Julian Love had the big interception to seal it yesterday on Lamar Jackson on the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale deserves a ton of credit along with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The whole coaching staff has changed the culture and is winning football games against very good opponents. Could the Giants be a playoff team? I answer that in my quick take below from The Times Union:

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO