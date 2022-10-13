ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?

It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘Cheese Gone Bad': Watch New York Rookie Get Attacked After Mocking Home Fans

The 2022 NFL season is going far better than expected for the teams that call MetLife Stadium home. The New York Giants just beat the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller at-home to win their third game in a row, and move to 5-1 on the season, yet that's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about the team that's gone nearly step-for-step with Big Blue this season: the New York Jets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hear What Paul Schwartz Had To Say After Another Giants Victory

The New York Football Giants are somehow 5-1 and are off to an awesome start to their 2022 season. They are a legit football team and are by no means still considered a fluke. Daniel Jones is playing himself into a nice contract if he continues this level of play and the defense is for real. Julian Love had the big interception to seal it yesterday on Lamar Jackson on the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale deserves a ton of credit along with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The whole coaching staff has changed the culture and is winning football games against very good opponents. Could the Giants be a playoff team? I answer that in my quick take below from The Times Union:
NEW YORK STATE
13-Sec Boomerang Slams Chiefs Fan’s Troll Of Buffalo Bills

A few jabs at an opposing fanbase can always be fun, especially when you have history on your side. Kansas City Chiefs' fans had to feel particularly confident going into Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, with their team being victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two AFC powerhouses. That confidence obviously only ballooned when Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Bills magical Super Bowl quest in a matter of 13 seconds last January. Well, sometimes over-confidence backfires.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Yankees Force Game-5 In Divisional Series

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees signed Gerrit Cole for games like this. With the Yankees' 99-win season on the brink, Cole spun seven sparkling innings, propelling New York to a 4-2 win over the upstart Cleveland Guardians on Sunday as the Bombers knotted the American League Division Series at two games apiece.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nick Saban Comments on the State of Officiating

Alabama broke a school record for penalties in the loss against Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama committed 17 penalties for a total of 130 yards to the the Volunteers' six. The Crimson Tide now leads the country with 66 penalties. Nick Saban has talked about Alabama's penalties issues throughout the year,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s Top-5 Streak Ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros Await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
