Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?
It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England. The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks A National Championship Jersey In His Return To The Dome
It's another NFL Sunday and that means another week of great matchups and storylines. This Sunday brings a highly anticipated matchup between the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are looking to get to .500 on the season and stay in contention for a playoff spot. This game also...
Hurts and Smith Keep Eagles Undefeated
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts finished the game with 155 passing yards, 27 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had five catches for 44 yards and caught the game-sealing touchdown. The Eagles entered the...
‘Cheese Gone Bad': Watch New York Rookie Get Attacked After Mocking Home Fans
The 2022 NFL season is going far better than expected for the teams that call MetLife Stadium home. The New York Giants just beat the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller at-home to win their third game in a row, and move to 5-1 on the season, yet that's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about the team that's gone nearly step-for-step with Big Blue this season: the New York Jets.
Hear What Paul Schwartz Had To Say After Another Giants Victory
The New York Football Giants are somehow 5-1 and are off to an awesome start to their 2022 season. They are a legit football team and are by no means still considered a fluke. Daniel Jones is playing himself into a nice contract if he continues this level of play and the defense is for real. Julian Love had the big interception to seal it yesterday on Lamar Jackson on the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale deserves a ton of credit along with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The whole coaching staff has changed the culture and is winning football games against very good opponents. Could the Giants be a playoff team? I answer that in my quick take below from The Times Union:
13-Sec Boomerang Slams Chiefs Fan’s Troll Of Buffalo Bills
A few jabs at an opposing fanbase can always be fun, especially when you have history on your side. Kansas City Chiefs' fans had to feel particularly confident going into Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, with their team being victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two AFC powerhouses. That confidence obviously only ballooned when Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Bills magical Super Bowl quest in a matter of 13 seconds last January. Well, sometimes over-confidence backfires.
Big 12 finalizing 14-team scheduling model which include Oklahoma and Texas
The Big 12 is in deliberation on finalizing the football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. The conference is going forward with a 14-team conference schedule that will include Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Texas and Oklahoma have two more seasons in the conference before joining...
Nearly 300,000 Nashville TV households watched Tennessee-Alabama football game
Tennessee's thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium was the most watched sports event in the Nashville market this football season posting a score of 25.8, according to WTVF-5 senior programming director Mark Binda. That means 289,244 local households tuned in to see the Vols knock off the Crimson Tide...
Watch: Eli Apple’s Former Teammate Calls Him a “Little Brat” In a Recent Interview
Eli Apple has been one of the most talked about defenders in recent weeks, but it's not for his play on the field. The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State has been known to create problems in the locker room. The 27-year-old cornerback started his career with the Giants before being traded to the Saints.
New York Yankees Force Game-5 In Divisional Series
CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees signed Gerrit Cole for games like this. With the Yankees' 99-win season on the brink, Cole spun seven sparkling innings, propelling New York to a 4-2 win over the upstart Cleveland Guardians on Sunday as the Bombers knotted the American League Division Series at two games apiece.
Detroit Pistons and NBA predictions: Why our guys differ on which player will break out
Free Press sports writers answer the burning questions and make predictions about the Detroit Pistons and the 2022-23 NBA season: Omari Sankofa II Optimistic, glass half-full view of rebuild and...
Nick Saban Comments on the State of Officiating
Alabama broke a school record for penalties in the loss against Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama committed 17 penalties for a total of 130 yards to the the Volunteers' six. The Crimson Tide now leads the country with 66 penalties. Nick Saban has talked about Alabama's penalties issues throughout the year,...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s Top-5 Streak Ends
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Poll: Is it title or bust for the Celtics in 2022-23?
The Boston Celtics tip off the new season tonight on the Garden parquet at 7:30pm and you can hear the action live on 92.9 FM The Ticket, with Celtics pregame beginning at 7pm. I'm sure the Celtics are as happy as anyone to get the regular season started after the...
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros Await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 10-18-22
Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Logan Lee, Jay Higgins Meet with Media Tuesday
