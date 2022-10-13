CASPER — It’s not often that you hear a reverend publicly say that you should “uncork the champagne and rejoice.”. But June 24 – the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that held abortion was a right in the U.S. – was one such moment for the Rev. Christian Preus, who leads Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Casper.

