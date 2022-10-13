ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents claim election fraud

CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
Wyoming churches aren’t slowing down on pro-life activism

CASPER — It’s not often that you hear a reverend publicly say that you should “uncork the champagne and rejoice.”. But June 24 – the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that held abortion was a right in the U.S. – was one such moment for the Rev. Christian Preus, who leads Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Casper.
