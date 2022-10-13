Read full article on original website
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council partners with IMAGINE for research, management of annual grasses
SHERIDAN (WNE) — For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western United States. The invasive weed poses many threats; the most concerning is that it fuels wildfires. And, unfortunately, Wyoming is not immune to the weed’s spread. According to the Institute of Managing...
Residents claim election fraud
CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
Wyoming churches aren’t slowing down on pro-life activism
CASPER — It’s not often that you hear a reverend publicly say that you should “uncork the champagne and rejoice.”. But June 24 – the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that held abortion was a right in the U.S. – was one such moment for the Rev. Christian Preus, who leads Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Casper.
