Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Related
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill Monday night continuing into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. Then I realized...
Like to Drink and Play Games? Another Activity Bar Is Coming to Boston This Week
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It seems that activity bars are all the rage. More and more bars are opening up with things to do, leaving just hanging out at a bar watching TV and talking to strangers a thing of the past. Arcade bars are one of the themes of an activity bar that has become so popular, however, a new type of activity bar is popping up in Boston, Massachusetts, later this week.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon.
Boil Water Order Still in Effect for Rye, New Hampshire, Water District
The Rye Water District's boil water order continues, as water samples taken at two locations during the weekend came back positive for coliform. Samples taken on Saturday came back clean of e.Coli contamination but positive for coliform on West Road and Washington Road, according to an update from the district. A second round of tests were done on Sunday, but the results were not yet available as of late Monday morning.
NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
Maine Woman Clocked at 127 MPH on I-95 in New Hampshire
A Maine woman was clocked at 127 mph on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning by a State Police trooper in North Hampton and Greenland. A New Hampshire State Police trooper on patrol saw a 2015 BMW 5-Series speeding north around 2:55 p.m., and estimated its speed to be 118 mph. Before driver Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot stopped her speeding, she allegedly reached 127 mph.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
A Boston Bruin and a New England Patriot Are Going Head-to-Head in an Epic Ping Pong Match
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Two of New England's own professional athletes are going at it, and you can go watch them in person when they do. It's called Spin, and...
Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a...
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears.
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Who Were the Victims of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts?
Salem, Massachusetts, is arguably one of the top Halloween capitals in the country. Visitors can wander several metaphysical shops (including the oldest, Crow Haven Corner), go on ghost tours, explore museums like the Witch House, Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum and the House of the Seven Gables, check out filming locations for the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, and of course, look around at all the visitors and street performers dressed in costume for the holiday. There's no shortage of fun things to do in Salem.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0