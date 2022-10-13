Read full article on original website
Arrakis Loses Mojo as User Pulls $300M From Vault Provider
Arrakis Finance, an automated liquidity management protocol, is sliding down the DeFi rankings. On Oct. 13, 0xngmi, a prominent crypto influencer and contributor to web3 analytics website, DeFi Llama, flagged that a user removed around $300M from Arrakis Finance’s DAI/USDC vault. The withdrawal reduced the pool’s TVL by more than 40% from $800M.
