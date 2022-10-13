Read full article on original website
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
Earnings Preview: Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Factors Likely to Decide Aaron's (AAN) Fate in Q3 Earnings
The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, which indicates a sharp decline of 80.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $571.4 million, indicating growth of 26.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Stock Jumps 16.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 47.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass
Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of Hasbro dropped 3.1% in the pre-market trading session. Earnings & Revenues. During the fiscal third quarter, the...
Earnings Preview: Simmons First National (SFNC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Simmons First National (SFNC) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to Report Q3 Results: What Awaits?
The market expects HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
First Bancorp (FBNC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects First Bancorp (FBNC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts
In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices from Oct. 17, 2022. The video was...
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Haynes International (HAYN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Here's Why Investors Should Invest in Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now
Cintas Corporation CTAS is benefiting from strength in its businesses, product portfolio, focus on operational execution and sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve into the factors that make the stock a smart investment choice at the moment. Increased volumes and higher prices are aiding CTAS’ Uniform Rental and Facility Services...
Should Value Investors Buy DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 38.3% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson,...
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Are Investors Undervaluing ModivCare (MODV) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
