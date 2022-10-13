ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6svC_0iXxTTRt00

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.

The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

Netflix's ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., according to a Thursday post by the company's chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Besides putting up with roughly four to five minutes of ads during each hour of viewing, Netflix subscribers who sign up for the cheaper service also won't be able to download TV shows and movies to watch when their devices are offline. Peters also said a “limited" amount of programming available on the commercial-free service won't be on the ad-supported version because of licensing issues.

Netflix's 15-year-old streaming service has until now been commercial free, but the Los Gatos, California, company decided to head in a new direction six months ago after reporting its first loss in subscribers in more than a decade.

The customer erosion worsened a wrenching decline in its stock price that has wiped up more than $200 billion in shareholder wealth during the past 11 months. The shares rallied after Thursday's announcement, but still have lost about two-thirds of their value since reaching their peak last November when the streaming service was still growing.

Through the first half of this year, Netflix lost 1.2 million subscribers, leaving it with nearly 221 million. Management in July predicted it would regain about 1 million of those subscribers during the summer months. The numbers for the July-September period are scheduled to be disclosed Tuesday.

Netflix is betting the low-priced option with ads will be particularly popular at a time that persistently high inflation is pressuring millions of households to curb their spending, particularly on discretionary items such as video streaming. The streaming market also has become crowded with tougher competition from the likes of Amazon, Apple and Walt Disney Co., which also is preparing to offer an ad-supported version of its service soon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

The It List: NXIVM cult saga continues in 'The Vow Part II,' Netflix's extreme paranormal experiment '28 Days Haunted' premieres, Taylor Swift drops 'Midnights' and all the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 17, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
The Independent

Elon Musk thinks Grimes is a ‘simulation’ he has created in his mind

Elon Musk thinks that Grimes, the mother of two of his children, is a “simulation” he has created in his mind, according to journalist Devin Gordon.The writer, who interviewed Grimes at her house earlier this year, appears in the BBC’s new documentary, The Elon Musk Show.While being interviewed for the series, he said that the Tesla billionaire believed that the musician was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.“She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon said.“That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex...
WHIO Dayton

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy