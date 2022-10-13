ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

golfcourseindustry.com

Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast

Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots

On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!

Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
PALM CITY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewstc.com

Martin County Adoptable Pets

Chaos is all smiles! This happy, 2-year-old boy is all wiggles and muscle – weighing in at 66lbs! Chaos knows basic commends but will need to continue additional training and reinforcement in his new home. Luckily, HSTC offers a wonderful 6-week basic obedience training to help him on his journey. Chaos would love an active home where he can run and play!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
