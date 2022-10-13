Read full article on original website
23rd Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival Launches Treasure Coast Season October 15 – 16
STUART– Season has arrived to the Treasure Coast with the return of the 23rdAnnual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival taking place October 15 - 16. Over 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation will line Osceola street from 10 am to 5 pm both days. Residents can enjoy...
Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast
Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots
On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!
Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years. "This is...
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
GALLERY: Confirmed tornado hits Vero Beach as severe storms roll through Treasure Coast
Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Strong storms producing high winds and a confirmed tornado swept through St. Lucie and Indian River counties Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service confirmed an EFO tornado in the Vero Beach area Monday...
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Sister Hazel to Rock Stuart
Terra Fermata will set the stage for the iconic band's Stuart tour stop on November 12. The post Sister Hazel to Rock Stuart appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Girl injured in personal watercraft incident in Fort Pierce inlet
A 16-year-old girl on the Treasure Coast was injured Saturday when two personal watercraft collided.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Fairglen Elementary Teacher Suspended For Alleged Comments To 6th Grade Girl
COCOA, Florida – A Fairglen Elementary teacher had his teaching certificate suspended for one year and will remain on administrative probation for two years for inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a sixth-grade girl. According to Florida Department of Education records, Dennis Diamond told a sixth-grade girl that he...
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
Martin County Adoptable Pets
Chaos is all smiles! This happy, 2-year-old boy is all wiggles and muscle – weighing in at 66lbs! Chaos knows basic commends but will need to continue additional training and reinforcement in his new home. Luckily, HSTC offers a wonderful 6-week basic obedience training to help him on his journey. Chaos would love an active home where he can run and play!
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
Three Teens Save Boaters Thrown Into Florida River After Crash
The town of Stuart, Florida has all but hoisted three teens onto their shoulders after the group dropped their fishing rods to help the victims of a boat crash. Rightfully so, now the local heroes are getting the recognition they deserve. The act of bravery took place on the St....
Tornado warning issued for Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
