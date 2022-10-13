ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 6

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjDxM_0iXxQaV300

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 6. Which will come to pass?

Hope you sold high on CEH...

Andy Behrens: This is the week the sell-high window on Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially closes, friends. He's coming off a game in which he was stonewalled by the Raiders and he's about to face Buffalo, the NFL's second-ranked run defense. CEH was emphatically outplayed by Jerick McKinnon last week (and arguably by Isiah Pacheco the week before) and he's essentially been a part-time player all year; he's played more than 50 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in only one game this season. This is the week Edwards-Helaire drops from the year-to-date top 10 at RB. Against the Bills, he's finishing outside the position's top 25.

It's Alec Pierce Time in Indy

Scott Pianowski: There are several offenses that make my eyes bleed at the moment, and the Colts make that list. But Alec Pierce has 161 yards the last two weeks, and he secured 8 of 9 targets in that slog over Denver last week. The Jaguars' pass defense has been better than expected, but I like Indianapolis to capture this AFC South revenge game. We know that Indianapolis never seems to start a season well, for some reason. It's adjustment time, and it's Pierce time — with Parris Campbell moving to a marginalized role.

Rondale Moore's potential this week

Matt Harmon: With A.J. Green back in the fold, Rondale Moore went back to his low aDOT gadget role. After taking 71.4% of his snaps outside in Week 4, he was an 83% slot player in Week 5. His 2.3 air yards per target looked much more like the "fake receiver" duties I joked about in his rookie season. However, I think Moore ran a slightly more diverse route tree going back and watching that game and he could be used on some intermediate routes. Either way, I'm willing to chance it against a Seattle defense that is bottom-five in dropback success rate allowed. We can't be too picky during the bye weeks. I think Moore gives you top-25 wide receiver potential in Week 6. Look to trade him afterward with a real receiver returning to the team in Week 7.

Eno Benjamin: Top-10 RB finish

Dalton Del Don: Fantasy managers may have to gamble given the later game time, but with Darrel Williams out and James Conner either also sidelined or heavily limited, Eno Benjamin takes over Arizona's backfield Sunday and is a top-10 fantasy RB this week. In a matchup with the week's second-highest total against a Seahawks defense allowing the most yards per play and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, Benjamin has top-five RB upside (and just a $15 salary in DFS).

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

With a touchdown catch, Parris Campbell released years of pain: 'I'm having so much fun'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Parris Campbell released into the flats on 3rd-and-Goal, saw green grass and looked back to Matt Ryan to find a ball headed for his white gloves. He reeled it in as a defender grabbed for his waist and slid down through a knee and a foot that were both surgically repaired. He powered off them toward the pylon in time to reach the ball across in his right hand for the score. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBO

Cowboys anticipate Dak Prescott will be cleared, return to practice Wednesday

Dak Prescott had indicated his target plan for this week. Now, the Dallas Cowboys' medical evaluation appears to align. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday afternoon that “the anticipation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow.” He added that Prescott, who underwent surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture to the thumb of his throwing hand, will return to practice on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. “I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and we have mutually agreed to part ways," team owner Cal McNair said. "For the remainder of the season, effective immediately, his responsibilities will be absorbed by our football operations staff. We acknowledge Jack’s positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time. Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles. Wentz had also reportedly been dealing with a strained biceps tendon from Week 5.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy