Saint Clair, MI

dbusiness.com

Jason Sproat Will Lead New Shelby Township Five Iron Golf

Jason Sproat will be the general manager of the new Five Iron Golf location in Shelby Township, which opened its doors today. Sproat grew up in Macomb Township and graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007, making his new role leading Five Iron Golf in Shelby Township is like a homecoming for him.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall. The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.
CLARKSTON, MI
Saint Clair, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#St Clair High School#Homecoming Court#Northstar Bank
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Dessert Day! Great Bakeries Across Metro Detroit

Today is National Dessert Day, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in a delicious sweet treat? Whether you prefer cake, pie, ice cream, or something else entirely, there’s sure to be a dessert out there that will tickle your taste buds. In honor of this special day, let’s take a look at some of the most popular desserts from around the world and then I’ll list ten great Metro Detroit bakeries you can check out to satisfy your sweet tooth.
RESTAURANTS
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

