Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dbusiness.com
Jason Sproat Will Lead New Shelby Township Five Iron Golf
Jason Sproat will be the general manager of the new Five Iron Golf location in Shelby Township, which opened its doors today. Sproat grew up in Macomb Township and graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007, making his new role leading Five Iron Golf in Shelby Township is like a homecoming for him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall. The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 8 on Oct. 14
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Dessert Day! Great Bakeries Across Metro Detroit
Today is National Dessert Day, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in a delicious sweet treat? Whether you prefer cake, pie, ice cream, or something else entirely, there’s sure to be a dessert out there that will tickle your taste buds. In honor of this special day, let’s take a look at some of the most popular desserts from around the world and then I’ll list ten great Metro Detroit bakeries you can check out to satisfy your sweet tooth.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
Lake Michigan water levels hit 'sweet spot'
Lake Michigan water levels are predicted to continue dropping from record highs of 2020.
Fox47News
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutor’s office reviewing animal abuse charges for Macomb County veterinarian
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a warrant request regarding a Macomb County veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog in Ray Township. On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing the man beating and choking one of his dogs. The man’s...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Comments / 0