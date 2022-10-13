ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brownsville Herald

Cooler temperatures on tap for the Valley on Tuesday

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoFxk_0iXxN2A900

After weeks of waiting, the Rio Grande Valley will finally experience fall-like temperatures early next week as a cold front will make its way through the area late Monday night.

While it won’t be hot chocolate or caldo weather, the daytime temperatures next week will be in the upper 70s which is about a 12-15 degree drop from what the Valley is currently experiencing.

“Behind the cold front, much cooler temperatures are expected. Guidance has high temperatures in the 70s both on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday night,” the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley weather reports.

Tuesday’s highs will be near 78 while the overnight lows will be between 60 to 64 degrees.

The cold front will also bring rain with it and some of it could be heavy. There’s a 60% chance of rain on Monday, Monday night and into Tuesday. The rain chances drop down to 20% Wednesday.

According to the NWS, there is a “threat of isolated to scattered nuisance flooding and perhaps even pockets of flash flooding possible.”

“It’s a little early for precise forecast rainfall amounts, but early indications from model guidance show anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of widespread rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday, with higher amounts possible in heavier/training storms,” NWS added.

Valley residents will have to deal with warm temperatures before the arrival of the cold front. The high temperatures for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be the lower 90s, while the overnight lows will be in the 70s.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
KWTX

Coldest air since early spring arriving in Central Texas this week

It’s weather change day everyone! We had round #1 of rain move in late Sunday morning into the afternoon. This was all ahead of the cold front that is set to move into Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. As the front moves south that will be chance #2 of us seeing rain. Then a slow moving low-pressure system that’s out to our west will approach our area tonight.. Which will bring chance #3 of rain!
TEXAS STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
OHIO STATE
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
130
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy