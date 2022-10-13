Read full article on original website
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump land
He's the target of criticism among other aides and allies to the former president. But he's also earned Trump’s ear and trust, which may be all he needs.
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
Future Democratic stars at risk of getting wiped out in the midterms
A number of second-term House Democrats are seen as future statewide candidates within their party.
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
Herald-Journal
China Party Congress
China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.
Democrats sweat House race in deep-blue Rhode Island
Republican Allan Fung is leading the polls in a congressional district Democrats have held since 1991.
Herald-Journal
Vote for McMullin, a consensus builder
What does it take to be an effective U.S. senator? A senator must be able to build relationships, actively listen, persuasively communicate, and even compromise in order to succeed. The two-party system, the smaller size of the Senate, and the filibuster rule demand such skills.
Russia Turning To 'Psychological Terror' as Forces Struggle: ISW
Missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine continued overnight on Monday.
Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead
KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness. Winter...
Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv
Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...
‘Tan Suit’ 2.0: Fox Host Says Biden Eating Ice Cream Is ‘Too Casual’
Jesse Watters on Monday harped on President Joe Biden’s choice to eat an ice cream cone at a Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend, complaining that his methods of doing so were “too casual a look for the country.”. The Fox host also made a bizarre...
