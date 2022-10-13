ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show

Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
POPSUGAR

Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles

Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Footwear News

Jodie Turner Smith Goes for Gold in Balmain Armored Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith graced the red carpet dripping in gold at the premiere for “White Noise” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today in London. The British actress wore Balmain for her romp on the carpet, coupled with shining jewels and hidden footwear. Smith’s outfit consisted of a short-sleeved turtle neck style gown made of a sparkling sandy material that eroded away to reveal a golden armor-like sculpted piece that made up a majority of the garment. The “The Last Ship” star accessorized her glimmering ensemble with statement-making jewelry, including gold bracelets, chunky rings, and dangling...
wmagazine.com

Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show

It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Parade

Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week

Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
WWD

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Pearl-embellished Del Core Gown at ‘Causeway’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress on Saturday attended the premiere of her new film, “Causeway,” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Lawrence’s look was a black dress with a sheer cape, both accented with pearl embellishments. The look was styled by Lawrence’s longtime stylist, Kate Young.

