We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit
Ciara gave us style goals earlier today when she rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit to perfection!
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Rihanna Steps Out In A Sexy Black Gown For A$AP Rocky’s 34th Birthday
On Sunday night, Rihanna stepped out in a beautiful black gown to celebrate her beaux A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed walking into Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of delicious European-inspired cuisine. Donning a ruched black gown that featured a long slit...
Zendaya Bares Her Toned Abs In A Peekaboo Button-Down On The Streets Of NYC—We're Taking Style Notes!
Zendaya just gave us another lesson in off-duty, trans-seasonal style when she was spotted on the streets of New York City the day after celebrating her birthday at MAMO restaurant with her mom, boyfriend Tom Holland, and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. For a post-birthday shopping trip with friend and stylist...
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Zendaya steals the spotlight at Valentino fashion show with a see-through bodysuit
Zendaya was a vision at the Valentino fashion show in Paris. The 26 year old actress wore a see-through bodysuit complimented by matching shorts and a jacket, as she sat in the front row of the event.
Jodie Turner Smith Goes for Gold in Balmain Armored Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Jodie Turner-Smith graced the red carpet dripping in gold at the premiere for “White Noise” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today in London. The British actress wore Balmain for her romp on the carpet, coupled with shining jewels and hidden footwear. Smith’s outfit consisted of a short-sleeved turtle neck style gown made of a sparkling sandy material that eroded away to reveal a golden armor-like sculpted piece that made up a majority of the garment. The “The Last Ship” star accessorized her glimmering ensemble with statement-making jewelry, including gold bracelets, chunky rings, and dangling...
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show
At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie,...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Pearl-embellished Del Core Gown at ‘Causeway’ Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress on Saturday attended the premiere of her new film, “Causeway,” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Lawrence’s look was a black dress with a sheer cape, both accented with pearl embellishments. The look was styled by Lawrence’s longtime stylist, Kate Young.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: J. Lo, Billie Eilish, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More
Suiting is back, according to Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, and Jennifer Lopez. This past week, Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 show in Los Angeles wearing a curve-skimming, super cinched, cleavage-baring pinstriped dress. Her key accessory? A flirty cowboy hat. Another person opting for fun suits was Tracee...
