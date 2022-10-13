ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s favorite fall movies

You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
The Independent

Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video

Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
94.3 The Point

Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
94.3 The Point

Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

