Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey’s favorite fall movies
You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers
Before we get started, some of you would prefer the family-friendly Halloween movie guide. If I missed any classics that belong on this list, please me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com. The rest of this post will not be for the weak. For me, it is an annual tradition to watch scary movies...
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Sad, Saying Goodbye to Our Fur Babies is Never an Easy Thing to Do
This is not a sad post, it is a celebration of our dog Dexter who we were blessed to have had with us for nearly 18 years. We lost Dex, basically to old age, and as I did with our other dog Max, I wanted to write about this wonderful pet and share him with you at home.
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Post Malone Merch
Post Malone and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of Post Malone merch!
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0