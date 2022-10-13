Read full article on original website
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
