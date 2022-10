The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board awarded in September about $2.5 million in grants for salmon habitat projects in Skagit County. The board awarded about $76 million in grants statewide. Following are the Skagit County projects that received funding:. Skagit River floodplain habitat. Seattle City Light received $787,880 to buy...

