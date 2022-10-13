ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
What are the top political issues for Latino voters in Texas?

Latino voters in Texas have been turning away from the Democratic Party for the past decade. Longtime blue strongholds in South Texas have felt the effects of this phenomenon the hardest, as The Texas Newsroom reports. At the same time, the Latino vote only continues to grow in significance, especially...
TEXAS STATE

