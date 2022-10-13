ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only

We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
BOZEMAN, MT
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future

It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
BOZEMAN, MT
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana

This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect

The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
BOZEMAN, MT
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
New Opening Date Set For Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone

Historic flooding earlier this year resulted in limited access to many areas of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park has been working with the Federal Highway Administration throughout the summer to restore access from Gardiner, MT to Mammoth Hot Springs via Old Gardiner Road. According to a press release from...
GARDINER, MT
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils

Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Adult Beverages and Helping Those In Need? Sounds Great

Want to help those in need and have fun while doing it? You should check this out. Spooky Season started a few days ago, but that doesn't mean we can only focus on pumpkins and leaves. It's also time to help those in need in the Gallatin Valley. Nina's Tacos on Mendenhall teamed up with Bronken's Distributing to help feed the less fortunate.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
