Ruthless Griz Fans Want Stadium Torn Down After Latest Loss
Montana is home to a lot of college football fans. The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana is one of the longest-running in collegiate football. The rivalry between the Cats and the Griz began in 1897. The game has been historically referred to as the Cat-Griz...
James McMurtry Makes Bozeman, Montana Tour Stop This Sunday Night
Wicked good storytelling, lyrics and songwriting all in one - James McMurtry encompasses the talents that all singer songwriters strive to master. He just makes it look easy, and this Sunday night you can see him live in Bozeman at The ELM. James McMurtry has been penning fantastic songs since...
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire
Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
Bozeman is for the (BIG) Birds: Raptor Festival 2022
The coolest thing that happens at Bridger Bowl all year doesn't happen on the slopes—it happens in the air above the Ridge. Raptors of all kinds make their fall migration right over our head and it is NOT to be missed. Two days of family-friendly fun are happening this...
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana
This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect
The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?
If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
New Opening Date Set For Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone
Historic flooding earlier this year resulted in limited access to many areas of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park has been working with the Federal Highway Administration throughout the summer to restore access from Gardiner, MT to Mammoth Hot Springs via Old Gardiner Road. According to a press release from...
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils
Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
Bozeman’s Annual Trick Or Treating Fun Is Scheduled! See You Soon
It's almost time to dress up, go door to door in our super cool Halloween costumes, and ask strangers for candy. It is a bit ironic that our whole lives we're told, "Don't take candy from strangers," yet we have a day set aside once a year where taking candy from strangers is the whole idea.
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Adult Beverages and Helping Those In Need? Sounds Great
Want to help those in need and have fun while doing it? You should check this out. Spooky Season started a few days ago, but that doesn't mean we can only focus on pumpkins and leaves. It's also time to help those in need in the Gallatin Valley. Nina's Tacos on Mendenhall teamed up with Bronken's Distributing to help feed the less fortunate.
