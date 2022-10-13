Read full article on original website
Criterion Adds ‘Adventures of Baron Munchausen,’ A New Lars Von Trier Trilogy Boxset & More For January 2023
While you’re still trying to figure out exactly what your Thanksgiving and Christmas plans are, the Criterion Collection is already looking at 2023. Yes, with their 2022 schedule already locked, the boutique DVD/Blu-Ray label has finalized its January 2023 release, and as usual, it’s a terrific crop of films. The titles are led by Terry Gilliam’s epic adventure fantasy “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” starring John Neville, Sarah Polley, Eric Idle, Jonathan Pryce, Oliver Reed, Robin Williams, and Uma Thurman. Also coming out in January is Mia Hansen-Løve’s fact and fiction blurring “Bergman Island,” featuring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie.
‘Decision To Leave’ Director Park Chan-Wook On His Romantic Detective Noir & “Opening Your Eyes Within The Mist” [NYFF]
With a formalist’s eye for visual symmetry, an architect’s sense of structure, and a poet’s ability to stoke the passions raging inside his precisely balanced frames, Park Chan-wook makes ferociously controlled films about ferocious, uncontrollable impulses. Ever since his international breakthrough with 2003’s “Oldboy,” remembered most for the oft-imitated hallway sequence in which a hammer-wielding Choi Min-sik lays waste to enemy waves in a righteous bid for freedom, the South Korean filmmaker has been widely associated with operatic bursts of sexuality and extreme violence, the kind often considered a signature of the New Korean Cinema.
‘Something In The Dirt’ Trailer: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead’s New Conspiratorial Sci-Fi Mindbender Comes Out In November
Fresh off directing episodes of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and then being upped as the main directors on “Loki” season two, indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have returned for their own solo effort, “Something In The Dirt.” Known for trippy, surreal, strange, high-concept, sci-fi, and horror films like “Spring,” “The Endless,” and “Synchronic,” Benson and Moorhead’s work is always unique, and for ‘Dirt,’ their latest, the duo crafted one of their most lo-fi efforts.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
‘Nil By Mouth’ At 25: Gary Oldman’s Directorial Debut Is Astounding, Bleak British Realism [LFF]
It’s been quite the year for films that look for inspiration in the autobiographical. James Gray returned to his childhood in Queens for “Armageddon Time,” Steven Spielberg reflected on the origins of his love for cinema in “The Fabelmans,” and Alejandro González Iñárritu investigated the pained ripples of diaspora and guilt in “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” In 2022, one more semi-autobiographical film will grace the screens, Gary Oldman’s BAFTA-winning directorial debut “Nil By Mouth.” Back to British cinemas for the first time since its original release in 1997, the film has been recently remastered in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Audiences had the chance to watch the new 4K remastering firsthand at a special event at the BFI London Film Festival this week, the first of many landmark anniversary celebrations, including a four-week Gary Oldman season at the British Film Institute, a wide U.K. re-release, and a special limited two-disc edition Blu-Ray.
‘Ticket To Paradise’ Review: A Lightweight But Enjoyable Reunion For Julia Roberts & George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been making movies together for more than two decades now, first sharing the screen in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” and re-teaming for “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and the Clooney-directed “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (though they shared no scenes). Yet it’s not just their shared charisma and charm that accounts for so much of what works in their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.” It’s that we now, as an audience, have a relationship with them, so we’re pulling for them in a way we don’t when a random Disney personality and Instagram influencer are potentially paired in a new Netflix rom-com. “Ticket” has its problems, but it’s acutely aware of how we feel about George and Julia and uses that knowledge in ways both expected and surprising.
A ‘Flash 2’ Is Already Written & Matt Reeves Is Expanding ‘The Batman’ With Multiple Villain Movies
While “Black Adam” is on the horizon, “Joker 2” is putting a cast together, and a sequel to “The Batman” is in the early development stages, there is still some mystery about where things will be going next for DC Films. A rather large update has been dropped today, giving us a small idea of what else could be coming, such as a mystery film from James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and a sequel to “Man of Steel,” with Henry Cavill reprising the Superman role.
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
‘The Son’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby & Anthony Hopkins Star In The Latest From Florian Zeller
While already known as a respected novelist, playwright, theatre director, and screenwriter, French renaissance man Florian Zeller really put himself on the map with his directorial debut, “The Father,” in 2020, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actors for Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd Academy Awards. Zeller follows...
A Former Academy Exec on Why the Oscars Might Be Doomed
After serving as executive director of the Academy for over 20 years, Bruce Davis has penned the definitive history of the Academy Awards, from their awkward inception to the present. Davis was granted unprecedented access to the Academy archives for this compelling read about the way the Oscars work. Here, in the epilogue to his book The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, he writes about the future of the Academy Awards.On May 11, 1977, exactly fifty years after its Organizational Banquet, the Academy returned to the...
‘Halloween Ends’ Is Such a Disappointing Franchise Finale
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
‘Knives Out’: Rian Johnson Confirms Daniel Craig’s Character Is Queer
First seen in “Knives Out,” Daniel Craig’s private investigator character, Benoit Blanc, quickly became a fan favorite with his slightly exaggerated Southern drawl and his unique methods for solving cases. Well, it would appear “Glass Onion,” the upcoming ‘Knives Out’ sequel, is not only going to show more of Blanc’s investigative skills, but audiences are going to learn a bit more about his personal life.
‘Dylan And Zoey’ Trailer: Claudia Doumit Navigates The Complexities Of Friendship
“If we enjoy each other so much, then why did we stop talking?:” The trailer for the forthcoming “Dylan and Zoey” pull on some heartstrings many, if not most, of us will be able to relate to. The trailer for the film, directed by Matt Sauter, introduces us to the two eponymous friends just as they are reintroduced into one another’s lives. This rekindling is met with laughter, glances, and relieved sighs that grow over the course of years, but it is difficult to tell what will come next for these old friends.
Seth Green Details Nasty Childhood Interaction With Bill Murray At ‘SNL’ That Left Him “Horrified” & In Tears
Beloved comedian Bill Murray’s carefully constructed image of the mischievous uncle you’d love to have a drink with has really taken a beating lately. Following reports of alleged sexual assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s film “Being Mortal”—which shut down production on the film, though the matter was legally settled, so there won’t be any other fallout, other than a public one—everyone seems to be coming out of the woodwork with a bad Bill Murray story. Geena Davis recently said Murray humiliated her and harassed her on the set of his film, “Quick Change” in the 1990s. Now Seth Green (“Austin Powers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is recalling a pretty horrible story from a time when he was just a kid.
Brendan Fraser apologizes for traffic disaster while filming ‘George of the Jungle’
Brendan Fraser apologized for the massive traffic jam that brought cars to a complete standstill in San Francisco a whopping 25 years ago. The beloved actor, who starred in the hit film “George of the Jungle” in 1997, recalled filming a particularly gripping scene that caused chaos in the city’s Oakland Bay Bridge, spanning over 8.4 miles. Speaking at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California on Thursday, Fraser said the scene involved his character climbing up the bridge to rescue a parachutist, for which a dummy was used. But worried onlookers were led to think it was a real person stuck up...
John Boyega Says ‘Attack The Block 2’ Will Explore Gentrification In London
Back in 2020, it was revealed that filmmaker Joe Cornish was starting to feel out if John Boyega would be into the idea of making a sequel to “Attack the Block.” A little more than a year later, it was confirmed that “Attack the Block 2” is happening with Boyega leading the cast. Now, as production starts to creep closer, the star of the film is now willing to open up about what the highly-anticipated sequel will look like and why it’s an interesting project to make now.
‘The Vow, Part Two’ Exclusive Clip: The Explosive Docuseries Returns More Access Inside NXIVM
When “The Vow” debuted on HBO, it quickly became a must-see series and one of the very best true-crime docs around. Telling the tragic, harrowing story of a group of women (many from Hollywood) lured into what is basically a sex cult called NXIVM, “The Vow” features an incredible number of twists and turns as it leads to its rather stunning conclusion. Well, considering the story of NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere, is far from over, “The Vow, Part Two” is now set to debut, continuing the unbelievable true story.
