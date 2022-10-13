INDIANAPOLIS -- Parris Campbell released into the flats on 3rd-and-Goal, saw green grass and looked back to Matt Ryan to find a ball headed for his white gloves. He reeled it in as a defender grabbed for his waist and slid down through a knee and a foot that were both surgically repaired. He powered off them toward the pylon in time to reach the ball across in his right hand for the score. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO