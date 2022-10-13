Back in the days before Halloween became a candy carnival and schools held costume parades,. Montgomery was still rural and there was no knowing what that night might portend. Ingenious and enterprising youth regarded it as an invitation to pour their energies into deviltry. Every 16-year-old farm boy had his drivers license, dad’s pickup was transport for the minions of mischief, and dirt roads beckoned them to dare.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO