Indecent Exposure Arrest in Montgomery Township
A juvenile reported to Montgomery police that an unknown male pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her as she was walking by him in unidentified Montgomery Township school during an extracurricular event on Saturday, October 1. Shuai Shen of Princeton. He is not a parent or an employee...
Halloween Hijinx: Montgomery Township Law Enforcement Recalls Tales of the Past
Back in the days before Halloween became a candy carnival and schools held costume parades,. Montgomery was still rural and there was no knowing what that night might portend. Ingenious and enterprising youth regarded it as an invitation to pour their energies into deviltry. Every 16-year-old farm boy had his drivers license, dad’s pickup was transport for the minions of mischief, and dirt roads beckoned them to dare.
Princeton Montessori School in Monty Goes 90% Solar
Princeton Montessori School, located on Cherry Valley Road in Montgomery, is pleased to announce that its campus is now powered primarily by solar energy. After a year-long process, including research, procurement and installation, the school - which serves approximately 200 students from infancy through 8th grade - flipped the switch to solar last month and is proud to be getting 90% of its energy from the sun.
John Briddon Stites, 66
John Briddon Stites, 66, of Skillman died on October 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Dettmar Stites and their daughter, Kyle Gosselink, son-in-law Peter Gosselink, granddaughters Eve Stefani and Wilhelmina Ann Gosselink, his parents Charles and Anne Stites, sisters Deborah Stites-Williams and Jennifer Pike, brother Eric Stites and his wife Katie Peternell, father-in-law William Dettmar and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ken and Stacey Girt. He is predeceased by his mother-in-law Ruth Ann Dettmar and brother-in-law Mark Dettmar, grandparents, John B. and Elizabeth King and Florence Stites.
A Return to Art
The Montgomery Arts Council is looking forward to its upcoming second “A Return to Art” exhibit and sale, featuring local and regional New Jersey artists. After drawing several hundred attendees from around the region last year, along with positive feedback from the artists who participated, the arts council is planning on making this an annual event.
Devra Keenan, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Mayor of Montgomery Township. Owner of High Impact Advisors LLC, an executive and leadership coaching boutique. Prior to founding High Impact Advisors, she was a corporate vice-president with New York Life company. Education:. Brandeis University,. Bachelors (Anthropology/ Archaeology). She also completed graduate work in archaeology and forensic anthropology at the...
Jarrett Quick, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Contract administrator for the State of New Jersey (Department of Children and Families) since 2012. Also, a referee for adult men’s recreational ice hockey. Earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New England College. Family/Personal:. Jarrett Quick, 39, lived in Hillsborough most of his life. He moved...
Vincent Barragan, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Global corporate finance, Johnson & Johnson. School in 1996. He earned a certificate of completion from the U.S. Army ROTC program at Fordham University, where he was a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles. He completed his bachelor’s degree at the New York University School of Business. He...
Planet Networks Broadband May Come to Monty
Montgomery Township Committee heard a presentation recently from Robert Boyle, the founder and CEO of Planet Networks — an Internet service provider. Boyle said his company provides high-speed fiber Internet to “hard to reach” places. “Almost everyone has heard of Verizon Fios, which is the gold standard,” he said. “We use the same technology. We’re just not Verizon.”
Montgomery Promenade Developer Plans to Break Ground in January, with a Grand Opening in Summer 2024
A developer plans to break ground in January on the 54-acre wooded meadow next to Princeton Airport in Montgomery Township. Plans for a mall on this site have been before the Montgomery Planning Board for more than 15 years — mostly by Madison Marquette (the national firm behind the re-development of Asbury Park).
How a Montgomery Resident’s Lexus Ended Up in Turkmenistan
It was a far-flung mystery for Scott Gurian, host of the “Far from Home” podcast. Gurian was traveling across Asia on a roadtrip six years ago, when his car broke down in Turkmenistan, in the middle of the desert. He met a guy named Oraz, after he managed to get towed to a garage.
Run with Rotary and Montgomery FunFest Are Back!
The Rotary Club of Montgomery/Rocky Hill and the Montgomery Business Association are pleased to announce the return of two iconic community events. After a two-year hiatus, the Run with Rotary and the Montgomery FunFest are back. These two great events will take place together on one great day: Sunday, October 2, from 10 am to 3 pm at Skillman Park in Montgomery Township.
Antique Cars to Parade Through Rocky Hill and Montgomery
Catch a glimpse of a parade of antique cars that will roll through Rocky Hill and Montgomery on Tuesday, September 27 and again on Friday, September 30. "This will be a tour of nearly 120 pre-war automobiles, including a 1907 Model K Ford touring car. It is a Montgomery event worth seeing," says Skillman resident Daniel E. Ungar. He is coordinating a photography team that will be documenting the entire tour (and assembling a slideshow for the closing banquet).
It's Restaurant Week in Montgomery and Rocky Hill
New World Pizza (1147 Route 601) - Buy one get one half off from baked dishes menu. The Tiger’s Tale (1290 U.S. 206) - Steamed lobster, corn-on-the-cob and coleslaw for $14.99, plus $3 bottles of Corona when seated 3 pm - 6 pm. Alfonso’s Pizzeria & Restaurant (1225 U.S....
