Yakima County, WA

Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention

As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body is found in an orchard in Wapato. The discovery was made Monday off the 1000 Block of Ragan Road. Deputies arrived and quickly observed wounds on the body. Detectives and the crime scene investigator were called out...
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move

The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Felon Arrested After Firing Gun from Moving Vehicle

Three suspects, including a wanted felon, are in the Yakima County jail after a bizarre shooting incident early Sunday morning. The suspect vehicle pulls out in front of a Deputy's Patrol vehicle. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, via Sgt. Joe Panattoni, around 2:15 AM Sunday...
"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee

MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says

The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Grandview city council member Mike Everett resigns, vacancy open to public

After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20. Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

