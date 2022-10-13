Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention
As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Moxee (Moxee, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Moxee on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of East Charron and North Iler Street in Moxee. The officials stated that a car and an East Valley School district bus was involved in the crash. Officers arrived at the crash...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard
(Wapato, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body is found in an orchard in Wapato. The discovery was made Monday off the 1000 Block of Ragan Road. Deputies arrived and quickly observed wounds on the body. Detectives and the crime scene investigator were called out...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Yakima Herald Republic
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Elementary School goes into temporary ‘secure and teach’ due to nearby police activity
Terrace Heights Elementary School was under a secure and teach order for about 10 minutes Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to the East Valley School District’s director of communications, Mikal Heintz. No students or staff were harmed. The secure and teach began at about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Felon Arrested After Firing Gun from Moving Vehicle
Three suspects, including a wanted felon, are in the Yakima County jail after a bizarre shooting incident early Sunday morning. The suspect vehicle pulls out in front of a Deputy's Patrol vehicle. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, via Sgt. Joe Panattoni, around 2:15 AM Sunday...
KIMA TV
"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee
MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
yaktrinews.com
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
Yakima Herald Republic
Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says
The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview city council member Mike Everett resigns, vacancy open to public
After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20. Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2