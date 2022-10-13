Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...

