Army veteran dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Belarusian soldiers unveil uninspiring choreographed propaganda video
Political bloviation may lead one to believe that it is the contents of recruiting ads that are most indicative of lethality or readiness. Of course, some have even gone as far as bemoaning a stark contrast between U.S. recruiting advertisements and those face-melting variants produced by Russia — ads that have shockingly been revealed to have zero correlation to battlefield success — as an indication of a weakened rank-and-file.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Russia Turning To 'Psychological Terror' as Forces Struggle: ISW
Missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine continued overnight on Monday.
Biden administration to release millions of more barrels from oil reserve: report
The Biden administration is expected to release at least 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stop gas prices from increasing further.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year
Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv
Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...
