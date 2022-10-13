Tropical cyclones are among the most costly and harmful of natural disasters. Annual global damages due to these meteorological events stand at more than $26bn and this only looks set to increase in future. In the US, tropical cyclones have caused more than half of all damages attributed to extreme weather since 1980. In a new study, published in Environmental Research Letters, scientists from Potsdam University in the Netherlands revisit Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive tropical cyclones to hit the U.S., and assess the possible economic repercussions under different scenarios of increased global warming.

