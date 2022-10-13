Read full article on original website
Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments
A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
Wildlife populations declined dramatically in recent years
According to a recently released assessment by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted by nearly 70 percent over the past half a century – a “devastating” loss to nature caused mainly by human activities. Moreover, in biodiversity-rich areas such as Latin America or the Caribbean, wildlife population loss was found to be as high as 94 percent.
New whale species is already threatened with extinction
At the beginning of 2021, a team of scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has identified a new species of whales in the Gulf of Mexico, which they called Rice’s whale or the Gulf of Mexico whale. This majestic animal can grow up 42 feet in length and weighs 60,000 pounds (roughly the weight of a firetruck). Unfortunately, these whales are at risk of extinction, the entire species currently consisting of just about 50 individuals.
Hurricanes are becoming too costly for the United States
Tropical cyclones are among the most costly and harmful of natural disasters. Annual global damages due to these meteorological events stand at more than $26bn and this only looks set to increase in future. In the US, tropical cyclones have caused more than half of all damages attributed to extreme weather since 1980. In a new study, published in Environmental Research Letters, scientists from Potsdam University in the Netherlands revisit Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive tropical cyclones to hit the U.S., and assess the possible economic repercussions under different scenarios of increased global warming.
What will happen if modern large mammals become extinct?
Currently, many large-bodied mammals are endangered. By examining past evidence about large mammal extinctions, a team of researchers led by the University of New Mexico (UNM) has analyzed the potentially profound impacts of losing animals such as elephants, rhinoceros, or lions – known in the scientific community as “megafauna” – on the ecosystems in which they are embedded.
"Plant blindness" is caused by urbanization
According to a recent study led by the University of Exeter, “plant blindness” – or people’s lack of interest in and knowledge of the diversity of plants surrounding them – is caused by a lack of exposure to nature. The researchers say this condition could be “cured” by close contact with flora through activities such as wild food foraging.
Alaska cancels snow crab season due to massive decline
Recently, Alaska officials cancelled several crab harvests in an unprecedented conservation effort which sent shock waves through the region’s crabbing industry. After canceling the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, the authorities have now announced – for the first time on record – that they will be holding off the winter harvest of snow crab too.
Blue snailfish discovered in the darkest ocean depths
Snailfish are found in all of the world’s oceans, at depths varying from shallow intertidal to the deepest oceanic trenches. Of the approximately 400 identified species, 20 are known from the eastern Pacific, off the west coast of South America. Although the shallow-living species are relatively well studied, those that inhabit the deepest oceanic habitat, known as the hadal zone, are not well known.
Arctic Ocean found to be a biological "treasure trove"
A new project will identify unique species and assess their extinction risk. This work aims to help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts. Arctic ecosystems are among the most impacted by global warming. The Arctic Ocean is an indicator of climate change consequences, yet it...
Did the Moon form almost instantly?
Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a computer simulation of how the Moon may have formed. The research suggests that the Moon formed within a matter of hours after a collision between the Earth and a Mars-sized astronomical object called Theia. Researchers at the University...
