New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a big deal of converting his first three paychecks as mayor to cryptocurrency. But the Bitcoin-boosting mayor’s 2021 tax return, which he released to the press on Thursday, suggested that he already owned some crypto. Asked “at any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency?” he checked the box yes. As Bloomberg News first reported, he didn’t report any capital gains or losses, which suggests he hadn’t sold any, but rather bought or received it. Adams has been talking approvingly of Bitcoin since at least 2015, but City & State could not find any record of him personally owning any before becoming mayor in 2022. City Hall Press Secretary Fabien Levy couldn’t provide clarity, saying he didn’t know about Adams’ holdings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO