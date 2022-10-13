ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Detroit Lakes football team honors senior leader with designed TD play

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes High football team started what was likely its last home game of the season in a special way: recognizing senior Logan Hilde with a designed TD play. Hilde was born with cerebral palsy, but he hasn’t let that stop him from suiting up with his team and leading them out onto the field before every home game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A chase through West Fargo ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Friday night. Police said around 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo, and his passenger, 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but the pair fled.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood

FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy