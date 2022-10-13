Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes football team honors senior leader with designed TD play
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes High football team started what was likely its last home game of the season in a special way: recognizing senior Logan Hilde with a designed TD play. Hilde was born with cerebral palsy, but he hasn’t let that stop him from suiting up with his team and leading them out onto the field before every home game.
kfgo.com
West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A chase through West Fargo ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Friday night. Police said around 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo, and his passenger, 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but the pair fled.
kfgo.com
Moorhead man files federal civil rights lawsuit against Moorhead police officers, city
MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after he was assaulted is suing the city and seven police officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov., 2019, after Moorhead police responded to a fight at an apartment complex.
kfgo.com
Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
kfgo.com
Man arrested for arson connected to overnight fire in Fargo; other fires under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious fire involving leaves reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of University Drive North. It was believed the suspect who started the fire was hiding so officers began interviews and collecting information from...
Comments / 0