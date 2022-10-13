DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes High football team started what was likely its last home game of the season in a special way: recognizing senior Logan Hilde with a designed TD play. Hilde was born with cerebral palsy, but he hasn’t let that stop him from suiting up with his team and leading them out onto the field before every home game.

