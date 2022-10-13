The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Big news about sports news: On the eve of the 2022-’23 NBA regular season debut, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) announced it has re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to new multi-year extensions as co-hosts of TNT’s long-running basketball studio show, Inside The NBA.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO