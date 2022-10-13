ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois

By Mary Kay Kleist
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming soon 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.

Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.

Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.

Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night.

The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.

TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: blustery and cold start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday will be a blustery day as wind chills hold in the 20s for most of the day. There will be some sunshine during the day as highs struggle to reach 40°. Brief snow showers mixed with rain are possible in the afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening. Blustery and cold tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold weather holds through mid-week. Temperatures will eventually get back to the 70s by the weekend. TODAY: CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE High: 40TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY LOW: 32TOMORROW: BRISK AND STILL COLD: 44
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Possible wintry weather for Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a possibility of wintry weather for Northwest Indiana Monday evening.There are also a wide range of other minor weather concerns that lend to Alert Mode this evening:A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Porter and Jasper Counties from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.A Wind Advisory is in place for Lake County, Indiana, Porter and La Porte counties starting at 4 p.m.A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Lake County Indiana, Porter and La Porte counties until Tuesday evening.Strong northwest winds are driving our entire forecast. Gusts today may be as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour.For most of the area, including Chicago, it means cold temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, along with a few rain or snow showers.For Northwest Indiana, it means gusty winds off the lake, 10-15-foot waves, lakeshore flooding and the possibility of a burst of heavy, wet lake effect snow, in a very narrow band on the south rim of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago sees first snow of season Monday

CHICAGO — It’s snowing in Chicago! Monday, Oct. 17 will officially go down as the first snow of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports the earliest first measurable snow in Chicago occurred on Oct. 12, 2006. The Chicago area is experiencing December-like weather...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago sees first snow of season at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago officially got its first snowfall of the season on Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported snow at O'Hare International Airport around 9:20 a.m.  Snow also fell a few hours earlier outside their office in Romeoville. According to the National Weather Service, it's the earliest first snow of the season in Chicago since 2014, when the first snowflakes fell on Oct. 4. The earliest snowfall on record in Chicago was in 1942, when the first snow fell on Sept. 25. The earliest Chicago has had any measurable snow was in 2006, when .3 inches fell on Oct. 12.Brief snow showers mixed with rain are possible Monday afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening, CBS 2 First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon reported.Perhaps some of you recall the Halloween snow of 2019 when just over three inches fell officially at O'Hare. But that's nothing compared with the epic storm in Minnesota way back in 1991. Snow fell for several days, totaling 28 inches by the time it was finally over. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

How often does it snow in Chicago in October?

I don’t usually think about snow in Chicago until November, how often does it snow in October?. Since the start of the city’s snow records in fall of 1884, the city has recorded at least a trace of snow in about half of all Octobers. The average date of the season’s first trace of snow is October 30, and the current 1991-2020 October snowfall normal is 0.2 inches. While the vast majority of the October snowfalls amount to just a trace, measurable snow has been observed in 18 years, most recently, 4.6 inches on October 30-31, 2019, the city’s second snowiest October; surpassed only by 1989 when 6.3 inches fell. Since 2000, measurable October snowfall has occurred three times, 0.3 inches on October 12, 2006, the city’s earliest measurable snow, 0.1 inches in 2014, and the 4.6 inches in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Snow Showers And Possible Record-Breaking Lows Are Expected To Hit Chicago Today

It feels like summer was only yesterday and already winter weather is upon us.  According to National Weather Service, a burst of snow is expected over the Chicago metro area this afternoon and early evening. The snow is unlikely to settle with little or no accumulation expected but it will be a blustery and cold start to the week with “well-below normal temperatures” and the potential for several snow showers throughout Monday. A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Monday brings partly cloudy skies....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Quiet, cool day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet and cool Sunday ahead of us. Increasing clouds as a weak cold front come through - becoming breezy.Monday brings much colder air and a slight chance for some precipitation. There is a slight chance of rain and it could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Blustery conditions. Cold, in the low 40s.Tuesday has some sunshine and breezy conditions, temps in the mid-40s, and we're still stuck in the 40s on Wednesday.StatsNormal High- 63Saturday's High- 53Today- 55Sunrise- 7:05amForecastToday- Increasing clouds. High of 55.Tonight- Mostly cloudy, low of  31Monday- Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cold. Slight chance for rain, perhaps mixing with snowflakes, in the mid-morning and evening hours. High of just 41.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New bivalent booster shots available for kids as young as 5 across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available for kids ages five to 11, and city-operated and supported clinics in Chicago are expected to begin administering the vaccines on Monday.The new boosters target both the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron variant.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said parents can take their kids as young as 5 to get the new booster. You can find a pharmacy or clinic with the new boosters near you at vaccine.gov."Your provider will have it; your pediatrician; and then otherwise the city offers many, many opportunities for both kids...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Saturday is move over day in Illinois

Move-over day is Saturday across the country and in Illinois. Illinois State Police are pleading with the public to obey the law. Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando says the law has been in effect for more than two decades now, but some drivers still aren’t getting the message. He...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

