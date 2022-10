NORFOLK, Va. – Cam MacGillivray had her college career all mapped out before she began her senior year of field hockey at Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary, Alberta. She had committed to play for a Canadian university, and she was clearly a player to be coveted. She was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team, was Female Athlete of the Year her last three years at Bishop Carroll and was a perennial honor role student.

