Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
longisland.com
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown
Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
New York YIMBY
The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island
Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
New in Huntington: Orthopedic Service; Loan Office; Retail Grand Opening
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened its newest location at 532 New York Ave. in Huntington. Established in 1971, OAM offers full-service orthopedic care in Suffolk County. The Huntington office is the second on Long Island, with the first in Great Neck. Patients can seek Read More ...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
beckersspine.com
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset opens New York location with 10 physicians
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened a new, 6,000-square-foot, full-service orthopedic location in Huntington, N.Y., according to an Oct. 17 press release sent to Becker's. This is the second major location for Orthopaedic Associates, which has been providing care in Great Neck, N.Y., since 1971. The Huntington facility will replace...
Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location
A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22
• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
portwashington-news.com
Annual Winter Coat And Clothing Drive
Sponsored by the Port Washington Union Free School District and the Port Washington Parents’ Council. The Port Washington Union Free School District and Port Washington Parents’ Council will sponsor their annual winter coat and clothing drive at the Manorhaven Pool from Oct. 17-21, 2022. Donations of warm winter...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
midislandtimes.com
‘Haunted House’ Hamburgers come to Farmingdale
Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.
2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York
Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
fox5ny.com
Massive fire inside Queens factory
NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens. The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave. The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
cititour.com
T Bar Opens a Splashy New Location on the Upper East Side
Tony Fontura is putting a new spin on the classic steakhouse with T-Bar on East 60th Street. Glitzy chandeliers, murals and crushed velvet seating light up the space located inside a townhouse with cozy spots for a romantic meal, as well as spaces to accommodate larger groups. The menu begins...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
