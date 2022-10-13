Read full article on original website
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Authorities search for missing indigenous man
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
This Black fella is really funny. You may have caught his stand-up act in Bismarck back in 2015. You may have seen him on stage as recently as 2019. Now, Black is back in 2023!. I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Lewis Black and his sledgehammer wit will...
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation
His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
Times-Online
New Polling Shows Educators Still Feeling Enormous Pressure, Contemplating an Early Exit from the Education Field
BISMARCK, ND – In January 2022, North Dakota United released polling results from our members in K-12 public education that indicated shockingly high levels of frustration and burnout within the field. In an effort to find out what’s changed since then, ND United polled our members again as they returned to their classrooms for another school year.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
parentherald.com
Bismarck Mom Educates Others About Dangers of RSV After Baby Daughter Falls Victim to Virus
Cold and flu season is again here, and parents are starting to worry about their small kids, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under the age of one. Mild symptoms may include sneezing, coughing, and...
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
KFYR-TV
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old New Town man is dead after a crash in McLean County early Sunday morning. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. 17 miles south of Parshall. The driver missed a curve and rolled in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
