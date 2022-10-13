Read full article on original website
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
This Black fella is really funny. You may have caught his stand-up act in Bismarck back in 2015. You may have seen him on stage as recently as 2019. Now, Black is back in 2023!. I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Lewis Black and his sledgehammer wit will...
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation
His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine
Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
Alright, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back and a killing freeze is on the way for most of North Dakota and including Bismarck. Copywrite Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby." Expect freeze warnings to be issued for most of the state. A pretty substantial cold front is moving into the...
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
Bismarck Businesses Closing For Good – A Sad Taste Of Reality
I'm sure you have noticed like the rest of us the awful trend that is going on here in Bismarck and Mandan... ....and throughout North Dakota, and around the country - "Out of Business" - those signs seem to show up suddenly without much warning in restaurants and businesses. Places that at one time flourished with customers and had a full staff running around with smiles on their faces seemed to go dark overnight. There has been a lot of talk on social media lately with some of the same questions - "If Bismarck is experiencing an unusual amount of restaurants that have had to make that dreaded decision and close their doors for good, then WHY are some new places being built as we speak?
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
