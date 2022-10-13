Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Visa, Mastercard under fresh FTC investigation over debit card routing – WSJ
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc’s security tokens restrict debit card routing competition on online payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The credit card giants are already being probed by the...
104.1 WIKY
Lower-cost U.S. hearing aids go on sale Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing...
104.1 WIKY
Hedge fund Three Arrows being probed by U.S. regulators – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian watchdog’s mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
(Reuters) – Canada’s Competition Tribunal has scheduled in late October a mediation between Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications Inc and the agency for the C$20 billion merger of the telecom firms. The mediation, which is expected to overcome the agency’s anti-trust issues, will be a confidential process, the tribunal said in an Oct. 14 filing put out on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal’s story mirrors...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico probes whether Pegasus spyware purchases were legal
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican attorney general’s office said on Sunday it is investigating the purchase of Pegasus computer spyware by the previous administration and whether it was carried out legally. In a statement, the office referred to existing probes of two people, including a prominent ex-official,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States concurs with British and French assessments that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate U.N. Security Council 2231, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)
104.1 WIKY
Biden will act ‘methodically’ in re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relationship-Sullivan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will act “methodically” in re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer. Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said Biden had...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. approves LNG shipping waiver for Puerto Rico after hurricane
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration late on Sunday approved a waiver of U.S. shipping rules to address Puerto Rico’s urgent need for liquified natural gas (LNG) after Hurricane Fiona. The Homeland Security Department issued a waiver of the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires goods moved...
104.1 WIKY
Biden: UK’s Truss’ original economic plan was a mistake
PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) – Biden says he was not the only one who thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ original economic plan, which has led to a steep dive in the value of the pound, was a mistake. “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a...
104.1 WIKY
Funding environment for digital push remains strong, says TCS chief executive
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Funding commitments for digital push remain intact despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the chief executive of India’s No. 1 information technology service provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said on Monday. After reporting quarterly results last week, India’s IT service providers indicated that companies that were...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla steps up job ads as recession clouds gather
(Reuters) – While Elon Musk may be worried about the economy, job openings on Tesla’s website suggest the world’s most valuable car maker is hiring employees at a quick pace, in nearly every category of job. Tesla this week listed over 6,900 jobs on its career website,...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Mexico’s non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. “Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find...
104.1 WIKY
BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
(Reuters) – The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain’s failed “mini” budget, the Financial Times said on Tuesday. The decision by the central bank’s...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG
(Reuters) – THG said on Monday a trading arm of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to sell its holding in the British e-commerce group to THG Chief Executive Matthew Moulding and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. SB Northstar, the fourth largest shareholder in THG, will sell its...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was initiating disciplinary proceedings against Booking.com for possible anti-competiton practices affecting hotels and online travel agencies. The proceedings stem from two complaints filed by the Spanish Association of Hotel Managers and the Mardid Hotel Business Association, the watchdog...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Supreme Court gives boost to Domino’s in arbitration case
(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino’s Pizza Inc’s bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The...
It’s still early innings for the housing market downturn. Here’s when Wells Fargo thinks it will end
In 2023, Wells Fargo predicts that national home prices will sink 5.5%.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
104.1 WIKY
Amazon to boost Thailand cloud infrastructure with $5 billion investment
(Reuters) – Amazon Web Services (AWS),the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Monday it plans to invest $5 billion in Thailand over the next 15 years to strengthen its infrastructure in the country. The investment would include construction of data centers and purchase of goods and services...
Comments / 0