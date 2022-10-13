Read full article on original website
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Nonprofit working to adopt Colorado wild horses
The wild horse roundup has been controversial for years now and there's an auction happening for some of those horses.The Bureau of Land Management is working with the non-profit Piceance Mustangs.They were rounded up in Rio Blanco County.Now about 70 of them will be up for auction to good homes, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel.Over the summer, the BLM used helicopters to round up 867 horses from the area. Most have been shipped out to holding centers in Utah, the agency said.For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales or www.piceancemustangs.org.
Watch: Incredible video shows 2 bull moose battling it out near a Steamboat home
A Steamboat teenager caught the battle of a lifetime between two bull moose fighting head-to-head in the middle of breeding season.
Summit Daily News
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
WATCH: Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up on Coyote Under the Cover of Darkness
Coyotes are typically sneaky and alert, but this one didn’t live up to that billing. A trail camera captures the moment a mountain lion spots it in the Orange County, California nighttime wilderness. In the footage, we see a coyote trot along a path at night. A few moments...
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Colo. mother sentenced to 26 years after 18-month-old daughter dies from cold exposure
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother was recently sentenced to over two decades in prison after being convicted in the death of her 18-month-old daughter. On June 8, after a three-day trial, Kaylee Ann Messerly was found guilty of two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious injury, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the count of child abuse resulting in death and 10 years for the count of child abuse resulting in serious injury, KUSA-TV reports.
